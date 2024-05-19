KW

Commercial Regional Managing Director- Southern California

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Jason DuFault serves as the managing director for KW Commercial of the Long Beach office and is also the regional managing director for KW Commercial Southern California. With over 20 years of experience in real estate investment, finance and management, his success stems from his deep market knowledge, current trends and personalized approach. Notably, DuFault secured a $150-million retail portfolio marketing assignment and completed over $8 million in off-market sales. During the pandemic, he reimagined KW Commercial’s service model, focusing on personalized client support and assembling a team of vetted professionals to provide comprehensive guidance on commercial real estate transactions. This strategic shift has garnered new clients and significant deals, including the sale of the $156-million retail portfolio.

