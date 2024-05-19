SingerLewak

Joel Levy, partner at SingerLewak, is a distinguished Certified Public Accountant, boasting a rich career that spans several decades in the accounting and finance industry. A 1978 graduate from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, with a B.S. in accountancy, he has carved a niche for himself in the media and entertainment sectors, including music, motion pictures and television, as well as in real estate. Levy is well-versed in managing family offices for high-net-worth clients, drawing on experience from reputable firms such as Ernst & Whinney and Provident Financial Management, alongside stints at smaller CPA firms. Beyond his professional endeavors, he has dedicated over 20 years to the Los Angeles Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Board, underlining his commitment to community service and philanthropy.

