Advertisement

Nicholas Chang

Share
Commercial Real Estate Visionaries 2024

NAI Capital Commercial
Executive Vice President
Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Nicholas Chang specializes in facilitating industrial and commercial property transactions tailored for e-commerce, warehousing, distribution, manufacturing and logistics purposes across Los Angeles and the Inland Empire. Beyond single-tenant properties, he also manages multi-tenant industrial and office parks, as well as raw land for vertical industrial development. Chang prioritizes client satisfaction, fostering enduring relationships and has amassed a track record of over 60 industrial building transaction closings annually, totaling more than $650 million in commercial real estate. Noteworthy among his achievements is the sale of a oneplus million square foot distribution center in Buena Park, the largest single-tenant industrial building transaction in the L.A. basin in 2017. Recognized for his excellence, Chang is a recipient of the NAI “Capital Club” Award and holds CCIM and SIOR designations.

Advertisement