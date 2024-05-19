NAI Capital Commercial

Executive Vice President

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Nicholas Chang specializes in facilitating industrial and commercial property transactions tailored for e-commerce, warehousing, distribution, manufacturing and logistics purposes across Los Angeles and the Inland Empire. Beyond single-tenant properties, he also manages multi-tenant industrial and office parks, as well as raw land for vertical industrial development. Chang prioritizes client satisfaction, fostering enduring relationships and has amassed a track record of over 60 industrial building transaction closings annually, totaling more than $650 million in commercial real estate. Noteworthy among his achievements is the sale of a oneplus million square foot distribution center in Buena Park, the largest single-tenant industrial building transaction in the L.A. basin in 2017. Recognized for his excellence, Chang is a recipient of the NAI “Capital Club” Award and holds CCIM and SIOR designations.

