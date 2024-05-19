(Gittings Photography)

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Pamela Westhoff is recognized as a top-tier attorney in transactional real estate law, known for her adept handling of intricate leasing transactions, ground lease development projects, acquisitions, dispositions and development financing. With a strong background in business and a deep passion for real estate, she excels in devising innovative solutions tailored to her clients’ specific needs and objectives. Westhoff’s recent endeavors include facilitating a high-profile $963 million acquisition of a prominent 5th Avenue retail project in New York City and negotiating a long-term lease for prime retail space on Rodeo Drive on behalf of an international luxury brand. Additionally, he has played a pivotal role in developing a ground lease template for a 600-acre project in Utah, and has handled various public-private partnership transactions across the Western U.S.

