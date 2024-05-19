Del Amo Construction

Senior Project Manager

General Contractors

Rebecca Beal boasts over 15 years of expertise in commercial and industrial construction, specializing in various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, entertainment, retail, healthcare, education and commercial real estate. Currently serving as senior project manager at Del Amo Construction, she leads and oversees all project operations on a daily basis, ensuring meticulous attention to detail and adherence to project timelines. Beal’s journey in the construction industry began as a construction project manager at Rexford Industrial, where she managed an extensive portfolio of over 50 industrial construction projects for property owners. She oversaw both general and subcontractors throughout all phases of the real estate cycle. Prior to her tenure at Del Amo Construction, Beal served as an assistant project manager at L.E. Waters Construction Co. in Los Angeles.

