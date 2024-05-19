NAI Capital

Commercial Executive Vice President

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Richard Lee specializes in industrial real estate, covering building sales, tenant representation, investment sales and land assemblage and ground-up development in Los Angeles and the Inland Empire. Before transitioning to commercial real estate, he co-founded an internet marketing startup and worked as a technology consultant. Since embarking on his real estate career in 2007, Richard has consistently closed over 60 industrial building transactions annually, totaling more than $650 million in commercial real estate transactions. Notably, he facilitated the sale of the largest single-tenant industrial building in the Los Angeles Basin in 2017, a 1.08-million-square-foot distribution center in Buena Park, CA. Richard has been honored with the NAI “Capital Club” Award multiple times and holds the prestigious SIOR designation, reflecting his expertise and achievements in the field of industrial real estate.