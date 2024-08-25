Partner

Walzer Melcher & Yoda LLP

Family Law

With 30 years of experience, Christopher Melcher specializes in complex family law litigation and premarital agreements. He handles cross-border disputes and is a certified family law specialist, appellate specialist and board-certified civil trial lawyer. Melcher has presented over 200 continuing education programs and authored multiple treatise chapters and articles. Melcher serves as an adjunct professor at his alma mater, Pepperdine University, has written several books and articles and is ranked in the Daily Journal’s Top 100 Attorneys for 2022. He is ranked Tier 1 by Chambers & Partners for the Family/Matrimonial: High Net Worth practice.

