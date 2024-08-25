Sole Shareholder & Lead Trial Lawyer

The deRubertis Law Firm, APC

Labor & Employment

David deRubertis, sole shareholder and lead trial lawyer at The deRubertis Law Firm, APC, specializes in labor and employment law. From 2021 to 2023, he secured over $526 million in jury verdicts in employment cases, nearly $5 million in arbitration awards and a multi-million-dollar verdict for personal injury. Notably, deRubertis achieved a $41.5-million whistleblower retaliation verdict in December 2023 and a $20-million failure-to-accommodate verdict in September 2023, both record-breaking. In June 2022, he secured the largest employment-related jury verdict in U.S. history at $464.5 million in Martinez/Page v. SCE/Edison. During COVID when jury trials were shut down, deRubertis oversaw binding contractual arbitrations in employment cases, winning both over Zoom.

