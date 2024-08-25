Partner

Weinberg Gonser LLP

Labor & Employment

Jordan Matthews served as lead counsel in landmark litigation against Steve Wynn, leading to Wynn’s resignation from Wynn Resorts and the Republican Finance Committee. He battled aggressive defense tactics for five years, ultimately filing a civil RICO case against Wynn, which he argued in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in December 2022. Matthews is currently lead counsel in a case against fitness celebrity Deja Riley, daughter of record producer Teddy Riley, concerning commissions from a deal appointing her as a Lululemon Global Ambassador. Additionally, he represents several high-profile clients, including Brian A. Metcalf, showrunner of “Underdeveloped”; Alexis Varouxakis, producer of “Good Times”; the producers of “The Performance”; and Jaclyn Johnson, founder of Create and Cultivate.

