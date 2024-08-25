Founding Attorney

Bradley/Grombacher LLP

Personal Injury

Marcus J. Bradley, the founding attorney of Bradley/Grombacher LLP, is a distinguished trial lawyer with over two decades of experience in litigation. A University of California, Davis alumnus with an English bachelor’s degree and a law degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law, he is licensed across all California state courts, various U.S. district courts in California and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Specializing in complex consumer litigation, class actions, mass torts, product liability and personal injury, Bradley is an active member of numerous professional and community organizations. His contributions to legal literature and frequent speaking engagements at conferences highlight his expertise and commitment to the legal profession.