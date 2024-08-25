Partner & Co-Founder

Custodio & Dubey LLP

Personal Injury

Miguel Custodio Jr., partner and co-founder of Custodio & Dubey LLP, specializes in personal injury and wrongful death cases. Growing up in Boyle Heights as the child of Guatemalan immigrants, he witnessed structural inequality and dedicated his career to seeking justice for those harmed by major corporations. Custodio Jr. has secured nearly $100 million in settlements and compelled manufacturers and retailers to address dangerous products. He is known for treating clients like family and providing pro bono representation to domestic violence victims. He frequently provides legal analysis for major news outlets and is developing a scholarship program for underrepresented students. Custodio Jr.’s firm also partners with Guiding Eyes for the Blind.