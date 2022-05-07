Senior Vice President, California Buildings

PCL Construction Services, Inc.

General Contractors

For more than 20 years, Aaron Yohnke has contributed to the success of construction teams and projects across North America, including in the United States and across Canada. Aaron’s focus is working in and leading teams that produce extraordinary results. As Senior Vice President for PCL’s California Buildings operations, the largest US region by size and revenue, he oversees work throughout the state and offices in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. As a proud third generation builder, he has diverse project experience in many markets including sports and entertainment, higher education, aviation, healthcare, commercial, civil, and institutional work. Aaron’s purpose is founded in trying to make a positive impact to his family, to the business, and within the community.