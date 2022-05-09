Albert C. Valencia

Partner & Chair of the Real Estate Department

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

Albert Valencia’s practice is focused on real estate and related business matters. His clients include developers, operators, private equity investors and commercial banks in a broad range of real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, joint ventures and syndications, commercial leasing, financing, loan modifications, workouts and restructurings. Clients look to Valencia for his experience in a broad range of real estate asset classes including commercial, office, retail, multi-family, mixed-use and industrial properties. He regularly represents clients in forming joint ventures and syndications, negotiating structured finance transactions and assisting property owners in asset management.

Prior to practicing law, Valencia was a business consultant for the global consulting firms of Arthur Andersen LLP and Deloitte Consulting LLP, where he provided business process reengineering and systems consulting services for Fortune 500 companies in the manufacturing, utilities and entertainment industries, and later played an integral part of forming and operating two startup companies.