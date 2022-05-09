Partner & Founder

Raines Feldman

Andrew Raines is a national expert in commercial leasing, having represented institutional landlords and major tenants in their headquarters, regional and local lease agreements. His clients include private companies, U.S. and international government entities and high-net-worth individuals and family offices.

Raines’ clients regard him as a counselor and trusted advisor and have sought his advice and counsel over the years concerning a full range of real estate, corporate and general business transactions. As a founding partner of the firm, he brings to the practice of law decades of real-world business experience as a real estate investor. Andrew believes in mentorship, instilling in the firm’s attorneys the values of hard work and dedication which launched the firm’s growth and accomplishments. He is a partner to his clients in the truest sense of the word and watches over their business interests to preserve and protect their success.