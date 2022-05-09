Founding Partner

Sklar Kirsh LLP

Andrew T. Kirsh is a co-chairman of Sklar Kirsh LLP, the chair of the firm’s Real Estate Practice Group, and a member of the Management Committee. Kirsh is an experienced commercial real estate transactional attorney whose clientele includes a broad spectrum of national, regional, and local investors, funds, developers, operators, syndicators, private equity providers and lenders. His practice involves all aspects of the real estate industry, including acquisitions, dispositions, equity investments, syndications, fund formation, development, leasing, financing, note purchases, and foreclosures.

Kirsh began his career as a real estate attorney in the Los Angeles office of the global firm Latham & Watkins, where he practiced from 2000-2006. He then assisted with the opening of the Century City office of Goodwin Procter, where he practiced from 2006-to 2009. Kirsh was a partner of Raines Feldman until 2013, when he opened Sklar Kirsh LLP with co-founding partner Jeff Sklar.