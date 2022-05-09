Leader of Real Estate Transactions and Finance Practice; Leader of Cannabis and CBD Practice

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Leader of Manatt’s Real Estate Transactions and Finance practice, Anita Famili is one of the nation’s go-to advisors for owners, operators, lenders, developers and investors looking to complete financing, development, leasing and investment-related transactions. She is a trusted partner for clients across the gamut of industries -- including energy, retail and cannabis -- as they assemble, lead and manage major real estate transactions. She is especially well-known for helping her clients navigate complex transactions that require them to coordinate and collaborate with other legal experts, third-party operators, vendors, outside managers, developers and consultants.

Famili regularly guides REITs, national retail grocers, public utilities, and other commercial developers and owners/users in acquiring, entitling, developing, leasing, building, financing, deleveraging and joint venturing property across the United States. She has extensive experience in secured and unsecured financings, leveraged acquisitions, complex subordination and intercreditor arrangements, letters of credit, and perfecting security interests in collateral.