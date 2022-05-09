Anton (Tony) Natsis

Name Partner & Chair of Allen Matkins’ Global Real Estate Group

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP

Tony Natsis frequently serves as lead legal counsel on some of the largest and most high-profile real estate deals on the West Coast and the country. Since early March of 2020, he has been one of the leading attorneys and real estate professionals who has been educating the real estate and legal communities through published materials, articles, seminars, published interviews, and group discussions about COVID-19 related real estate and legal issues.

In the past decade, Natsis has closed commercial office leases exceeding 50 million square feet, has worked on real estate purchase contracts with a total consideration of more than $30 billion, development transactions with a total consideration in excess of $25 billion, joint venture transactions with a total consideration in excess of $25 billion, and represented clients in office building portfolio investment sales transactions involving more than $75 billion of consideration.