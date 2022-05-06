Chief Executive Officer

NAI Capital, Inc.

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Chris Jackson is highly regarded in the industry for his transactional prowess. He began his career in commercial real estate in 1997 when he joined CB Richard Ellis as an assistant in the Industrial Division. After joining Grubb & Ellis in 1998, he won Rookie of the Year in 2001. Over the course of his career he has won several accolades, including being named one of the Top 30 Brokers in the San Fernando Valley by the San Fernando Valley Business Journal.

In 2006, Jackson joined NAI Capital and finished number five in the company with total revenue in excess of $60 million in 2007. Since joining NAI Capital he has been a Capital Club Top Producer every year and with his guidance in 2020, Jackson led the successful sale of NAI Capital to its brokers and employees. This was a tremendous achievement for NAI Capital.