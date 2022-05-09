Christianne F. Kerns

Managing Partner

Hahn & Hahn LLP

Christianne Kerns is the managing partner of Hahn & Hahn LLP. She is the first female managing partner of the prestigious 121-year-old Pasadena-based law firm -- which has transitioned from an historic “old-line firm” into a majority women and minority-owned firm. As managing partner, Kerns is responsible for managing day-to-day business operations, developing, implementing and driving organizational goals, procedures and policies, managing firm lawyers and the director of administration, collaborating with other partners, and maintaining positive client relationships.

In her law practice, Kerns represents a number of organizations, often serving as outside general counsel. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association and the Huntington Memorial Hospital Trust are two examples of organizations for which she provides outside legal counsel on a regular basis and in several capacities. She also sits on the board of the Hastings Foundation, which supports research for the treatment and prevention of pulmonary disease.