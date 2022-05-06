Senior Vice President, Brokerage

Kennedy Wilson Brokerage

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

With a prolific track record spanning over 30 years in commercial real estate, senior vice president of Kennedy Wilson Brokerage Christine Deschaine has distinguished herself as a leader who is passionate about enhancing communities and creating value in central business districts across Greater Los Angeles, all while purposefully incorporating service to others as an integral part of her personal and professional life.

Specializing in retail brokerage with a focus on urban redevelopment, Deschaine serves as an advisor to institutional and private capital owners, tenants and developers, earning her a reputation as an authority in the industry. In 2021, following a year of market uncertainty due to the pandemic, she delivered consistent results for her clients and remained a steadfast source for her team, balancing both her leadership duties at Kennedy Wilson Brokerage and serving both her local community and international humanitarian causes.