Dale R. Pelch

Partner, Chair of the Business Department

Hahn & Hahn LLP

Dale Pelch is a member of Hahn & Hahn’s business practice group. He has extensive experience in handling matters pertaining to environmental liabilities and risk management. He also represents clients in real estate transactions, including real estate sales, leases, financing, common interest developments, and property taxes.

Pelch graduated from Loyola Law School where he was a member of the St. Thomas More Law Honor Society. As a 39-year veteran at Hahn & Hahn, he holds bar admissions to the U.S. Court of Appeals 9th Circuit, U.S. District Court Central District of California, and the U.S. District Court Southern District of California. He is a member of the Pasadena Bar Association, Los Angeles County Bar Association, State Bar of California, and American Bar Association.