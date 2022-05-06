Professional Service Advisors

Founder & CEO

Daniel Ceniceros is Founder and CEO of Connect Commercial Real Estate, a full-service creative marketing and strategic media company focused on the commercial real estate industry. Daniel has more than 25 years of commercial real estate experience, guiding the largest brands in the real estate industry, shaping the national media landscape, and building one of the fastest-growing media companies in the U.S. In 2021, Connect CRE was recognized for the third year in a row on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. Daniel is an expert in CRE-focused technology, media, digital and creative marketing, and events. He was recognized as one of the top “35 Power Players in CRE Tech” by CapStak; one of “21 Tech Leaders to Watch” by The News Funnel; and was on the “Folio 100” list of the 100 most influential players in media in 2017.