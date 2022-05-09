Member

Danny Guggenheim has been a member in Mintz’s Los Angeles Real Estate Group since October 2020. He was previously a partner for eight years in the Los Angeles Real Estate Group at Pircher Nichols & Meeks, where he spent a total of 14 years, and started his career as an associate in the Los Angeles Real Estate Group at Sidley Austin, where he spent three years.

Guggenheim is an accomplished commercial real estate attorney who handles traditional matters, such as acquisitions, dispositions, and financings, as well as complex investment structuring involving joint ventures, preferred equity, contributions of land and entity interests, co-investments, discretionary funds and private REITs. His clients have included private equity funds and fund managers, life insurance companies, family offices, pension funds, banks and non-bank lenders, and real estate operators, developers and sponsors.