David A. Sudeck

Partner

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP

David Sudeck is a partner at JMBM, senior member of the global hospitality group and real estate department. His practice primarily involves complex issues associated with hotels, resorts, vacation ownership properties, restaurants, golf courses and spas.

A seasoned real estate attorney, Sudeck has extensive legal experience involving all types of residential and commercial properties. He represents clients in the purchase and sale, development, construction, financing, leasing, and sale-leaseback of properties, and advises them on their operations and management agreements. He has particular expertise in the negotiation and drafting of hotel management agreements. Sudeck has significant experience in real estate finance, including traditional construction and permanent financing, PACE financing, EB-5 financing, and mezzanine/ preferred equity financing. He and his team have closed over $325 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing transactions for hotels, retail and multi-family real estate clients.