Crosbie Gliner Schiffman Southard & Swanson LLP (CGS3)

David Alvarado is an adept and versatile lawyer who is passionate about helping clients capitalize on opportunities. He has been the lead attorney on major development projects with a total aggregate consideration of well over a billion dollars and has worked on real property acquisition and disposition contracts with a total aggregate consideration of more than $5 billion.

Prior to joining CGS3’s Los Angeles office in January 2018, Alvarado was a partner at Elkins Kalt Weintraub Reuben Gartside LLP in Los Angeles. He was also an associate at Allen Matkins for five years. He has built a successful commercial real estate practice focusing on purchase and sale, debt and equity financing, development, construction and leasing transactions and has broad-based experience across all asset classes and property types, from retail and residential to office, industrial and raw land. David also advises clients regarding day-to-day operational matters and property management issues.