Chair of Litigation Department and Co-Chair of its Real Estate Group

Nossaman

David Graeler serves as chair of Nossaman’s Litigation Department and co-chair of its Real Estate Group. With nearly 25 years of litigation and trial experience representing both plaintiffs and defendants, he excels at partnering with his clients to identify their goals and develop and execute winning strategies to effectively resolve complex business disputes both inside and outside the courtroom. Through the development of his civil trial practice, Graeler has honed his ability to communicate and connect with judges and juries, as well as with clients, witnesses, and other attorneys.

Graeler has advised LAWA on real property matters related to the Landside Access Modernization Program, a $5 billion program to ease access in and out of the second largest airport in the United States. His work includes advising LAWA on myriad issues, including the scope of acquisitions and schedule impacts.