David P. Waite

Partner

Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP

Waite, a leading real estate, land use and environmental attorney, has made a lasting commitment to addressing the social, economic and environmental issues that have plagued his hometown. A partner at Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP, Waite’s core belief that good land use strategies, practices and policies can respond to the challenges of the region and has served as a guiding principle in his counsel to clients. He leverages his expertise to provide leadership and build relationships, engage the community and inform public policy - thereby helping his clients and colleagues successfully bring much-needed housing and other needed infrastructures to tackle community challenges.

Through more than two decades of experience, Waite has developed a deep understanding of the complexities of development, which has enabled him to find common ground to successfully execute client projects to final approval.