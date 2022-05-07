David Young

Executive Vice President

NAI Capital Commercial

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Mr. Young has marketed Industrial properties for thirty-two years. He has focused his real estate activities on Industrial facilities for Tenants/Buyers and Landlords/ Sellers as well as Industrial investment properties in the North Los Angeles area. He is a member of the NAI Capital Circle of Excellence which recognizes long-term professional competence and success. He is a member of NAI’s ALPHA Team which is an assemblage of senior brokers within NAI who have grouped together to deliver the highest level of corporate services to targeted corporate clients both nationally and around the world. He is also a member of NAI’s Mentor Team. Members assist other brokers with problematic or complicated transactions. Mr. Young has for thirty-two years been an active member of the American Industrial Real Estate Association and is a member of the AIR Advisory Board. He is married, has two children and is a resident of Studio City.