Kennedy-Wilson Properties, Ltd.,

President

As the president of Kennedy-Wilson Properties, Ltd., Ed Sachse leads a team of over 120 commercial real estate agents and property managers in 24 states across the U.S., with 16 million square feet of retail, office, industrial and multifamily assets under management. He provides strategic guidance and operational supervision of the company’s platform of real estate services which includes property management, commercial brokerage, corporate services, facilities management and lease administration. Sachse is a seasoned and versatile real estate professional with a 33-year track record, having been involved in over $9 billion of real estate transactions with a list of widely recognized clients across a variety of product types. Sachse is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) and currently serves on the executive committee of City of Hope’s Los Angeles Real Estate & Construction Industries Council.

