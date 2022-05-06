Principal & Director of Global Diversity

Perkins&Will

Architects

Gabrielle Arlene Bullock knew from the time that she was 12 years old that architecture would be her calling. Her motivation to enter the profession was a direct response to the design of public housing and her strong desire to positively impact the lives of African Americans and people of color living in her community.

Today, Bullock oversees Perkins&Will’s Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (J.E.D.I.) program, which works to support and strengthen a firm-wide culture that embraces a diversity of people, colors, creeds, credos, talents, thoughts, and ideas. Her unique role as an award-winning principal and the firm’s director of global diversity enables her to combine her passion for architecture and social justice to effect positive change at a micro and macro level. She is regularly sought out around the world for her leadership and expertise in issues of social equity in architecture.

