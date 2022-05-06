CEO & Founder

CGI + Real Estate Strategies CEO Gidi Cohen’s real estate career spans over 20 years, and over that time he’s demonstrated a willingness to think outside the box and invest in assets where others investors might not, seeing untapped potential in distressed assets, and taking calculated risks to grow his company’s business and provide successful returns for his investors.

Cohen is a hands-on CEO, one who is involved in every aspect of CGI’s ever-growing portfolio that includes more than $1 billion in acquisitions as well as syndications, developments and dispositions across a variety of asset classes, highlighted by its multifamily properties. His focus is the continued growth of the firm’s portfolio and increasing its visibility within the industry. Cohen’s goal is to create properties that will stand the test of time and add value to the communities they are developed within.