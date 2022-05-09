Glenn T. Sherman

Partner

Freeman Freeman & Smiley, LLP

Glenn Sherman attributes his holistic method of practicing law to his in-house counsel experience early in his career. He was not only counsel but also was part of the executive team. Ultimately, he became corporate secretary of the company and its numerous subsidiaries, which included the franchisor, a construction company, an SBIC lender, a broker, as well as others. His transition to practicing law within a law firm was a different experience of having to manage multiple clients’ needs and expectations, focusing on billing and generating new work, all while striving to make each of his clients feel they are his top priority.

Sherman’s successes were rewarded by being made a partner after only two years. Currently, he serves as the co-chair of the firm’s real estate department. He handles all aspects of a commercial real estate practice with extensive experience in construction and development, purchases and sales, and leasing.