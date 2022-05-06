CEO & Founder

Universe Holdings

Commercial Real Estate Developers

As founder and CEO of Universe Holdings, Henry Manoucheri oversees all areas of operations for his company. His successful and ethical approach to doing business over the last three decades has helped Universe attract a growing network of investors, enabling the company to grow in both size and scope. Over the past 24 months, Universe Holdings has opened regional offices in New York and Florida aimed at facilitating the firm’s growth into a national investor. In June 2021, Universe made its first East Coast acquisition, a 226-unit multifamily asset in New Jersey for $60 million.

Manoucheri’s real estate career spans over 30 years and over that time he’s shown a willingness to think outside the box and invest in spots where other investors might not see the potential, taking calculated risks to grow his company’s business and provide successful returns for his investors.