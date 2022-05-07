Jacky Difler

Executive Director

Business Finance Capital

Banks/Lenders

Jacky Dilfer is the Executive Director of Business Finance Capital and has held the position since April of 2012 with the goals of overseeing the CDC’s governance and operations, re-establishing its position in the marketplace, and enhancing its economic development and job creation strategies. For over a decade in the commercial and SBA lending industry, Jacky has consistently served as a top producing commercial lender, business development officer, and advisor to multiple real estate and charitable institutions.