Executive Director

Business Finance Capital

Jacky Dilfer is a native Californian and a commercial and SBA lending expert, with careful attention paid to the Small Business Administration’s 504 Loan Program, designed as a low-cost means for small businesses seeking the purchase of real estate or equipment upgrades. She’s a dedicated leader and trusted advisor at Business Finance Capital in Los Angeles helping each of her clients grow their businesses, create job opportunities, and better serve their communities.

In the 2021 fiscal year, Dilfer led her team at BFC to exceed more than $250 million in total 504 loan value, placing the company at #1 among Certified Development Companies in California. Her vast experience in commercial lending extends two decades in the San Francisco Bay Area and Southern California, where she’s led Business Finance Capital’s rapid growth as the organization’s executive director.