Partner

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

As a partner in the Los Angeles office of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP on the Capital Finance & Real Estate Team, Jane Hinton brings a broad range of experience to commercial real estate and finance transactions, representing investors, financial institutions, investment funds, and other clients in single-asset and portfolio transactions nationally. She focuses on highly structured debt and equity real estate transactions, with responsive transaction management and timely execution. Her real estate law practice includes leasing, acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures and lending throughout the capital stack, such as mortgage, mezzanine and preferred equity financing.

A significant portion of the firm clients Hinton represents are composed of alternative or non-bank lenders, which have found opportunity and transaction volume due to the current market conditions and regulatory environment. She is also actively engaged in giving back to her community to promote the advancement of women in the real estate industry.