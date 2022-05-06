Vice Chairman

Jay Luchs is a vice chairman at Newmark Knight Frank. He handles the leasing and sales of investment properties throughout Los Angeles with a focus on representing fashion brands and entertainment companies in finding both retail and office locations. Luchs has over 100 exclusive listings throughout Los Angeles, including West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, Venice Beach, Brentwood, Malibu, Studio City, and Westlake Village. He also has grown his business in other cities with tenant representation in every major city and various exclusive retail listings in San Francisco, Georgetown and New York City.

Luchs’ list of landlords and tenants he has represented over the last 18 years is quite extensive. In the last few years, some of the brands he has worked with include James Perse, various LVMH brands on Rodeo Drive, ACNE Studios, H&M, Celine, Fred Segal, Rumble Boxing, and KITH.