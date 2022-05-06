Manager, Special Projects

PCL Construction Services, Inc.

General Contractors

With an appetite for complex and demanding assignments, Jeyre Andrew Lewis has been an integral part of iconic, high-profile and fast-tracked projects since day one of his career. Lewis has always had a talent for problem-solving and passion for building things. Since joining PCL as an intern in 2007 (and as a full-time employee in 2011), Lewis has excelled at managing some of PCL’s most demanding projects, including ENR Best Project recipients such as Streamsong Resort and Banc of California Stadium.

In the past 24 months alone, Lewis has led the construction of and delivered several high-profile, fast-track projects in the Los Angeles area exceeding $400 million in value. Recent projects include a major themed ride renovation and a new themed land for a well-known theme park, as well as a stadium renovation completed just prior to a major professional sports team’s championship win.