Executive Managing Director, Greater Los Angeles

Colliers

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

In 2020, Jodie Poirier became the first woman to oversee operations across the Greater Los Angeles region for a leading commercial real estate firm. A powerful force in a historically male-dominated industry, Poirier stands as an ally and mentor to aspiring leaders in all sectors of the workforce. She ranks among the top business influencers in the market, but perhaps most impressively is a pioneer for female executive leadership in Los Angeles’ commercial real estate and, by extension, the industry at large.

As executive managing director, she serves as the market leader for Colliers, responsible for 280 professionals and nine offices throughout Los Angeles County, Orange County, and the Inland Empire. Poirier continues to deliver industry-leading results for her company and teams through her exemplary grit, foresight, and dynamic leadership style. She leads the region’s strategic direction and performance, placing great emphasis on Colliers’ growth objectives in her markets and beyond.