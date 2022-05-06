CEO & Founder

BLVD Hospitality

Commercial Real Estate Developers

Jon Blanchard is a proven hospitality pioneer, hotelier, and market visionary with an accomplished track record of nationally renowned hospitality projects. He founded BLVD Hospitality in 2008, and after spearheading Downtown Los Angeles’ first adaptive reuse hospitality project with the historic renovation of the United Artists’ Building and Theatre into the award-winning Ace Hotel, he set his sights on the rekindled L.A. hospitality development renaissance. BLVD is creating and developing some of the industry’s most anticipated hospitality and real estate projects in Los Angeles and beyond under the vision of Blanchard.

Over the past two years, Blanchard and his team have completed some of the country’s most innovative and impactful hospitality projects, including the Soho House DTLA, The Hoxton Hotel at 1060 S. Broadway, and citizenM Los Angeles (L.A.'s first modular construction high rise).