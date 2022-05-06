Principal, Managing Director & U.S. Executive Committee

Jonathan Larsen is a member of Avison Young’s global leadership team and U.S. Executive Committee. He is the leader of Avison Young’s Downtown Los Angeles office, where he oversees delivery of all services to clients, develops new business and recruits additional talent to enhance local service offerings on a global basis. A real estate executive with over 33 years of experience, Larsen specializes in representing tenants for all their office and industrial real estate needs, and is an expert in various types of transactions such as leasing, sale/leasebacks and investment sales throughout the United States.

Larsen is on the Avison Young U.S. Executive Committee and a long standing member of The Posse Foundation Board, serving as co-chairman of the Major Gifts Committee and co-chairman of the annual golf tournament.