Partner

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Kevin Sher, a partner in Greenberg Glusker’s Real Estate Group, has experience representing private owners, partnerships, REITs and public companies in all aspects of real estate matters, including residential and commercial purchase and sale transactions, retail and office leasing and real estate financing. Sher has developed a strong expertise within the industrial real estate space. He has represented e-commerce enterprises, including a Fortune 100 company, negotiating millions of square feet of industrial warehouse space.

Sher has worked with the firm’s client Rexford Industrial on dozens of acquisitions of mid-size and large industrial real properties involving millions of square feet of improvements, including multi-property portfolio acquisitions and seller leaseback transactions. In addition to the industrial sector, he has extensive experience in the office and multifamily sec-tors. Sher has also represented a global financial investment company on its acquisitions and dispositions of large office campuses and towers.