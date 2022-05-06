Executive Vice President & Director of Retail, Brokerage

Lee Shapiro serves as Executive Vice President, Director of Retail for Kennedy Wilson Brokerage in Los Angeles. He specializes in the sale and leasing of commercial investment properties throughout Southern California with a focus on retail, office and mixed-use development. Lee has extensive experience in assisting private capital and institutional owners/developers with the design and leasing of new projects as well as the repositioning of existing properties. With 34 years of industry experience and a flexible yet determined mindset, Shapiro remains a trusted partner to clients throughout market challenges, and a mentor to new agents as leader of the firm’s internship program. Over his career, Lee has closed over 1,000 transactions worth $1.5 billion. He is currently the exclusive agent for more than 1.65 million square feet of commercial space across Southern California.