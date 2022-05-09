Partner

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP

Lorie Soares Lazarus provides guidance on sophisticated, complicated, unique and valuable real estate transactions that bring maximum gain and minimize risks for clients such as Beach Point Capital Management, Farmers & Merchants Bank, a global real estate investment management firm with over $130 billion AUM, a real estate investment trust company that has invested over $40 billion over the last 20 years, and more. In the last 15 months alone, she has overseen and guided real estate transactions worth more than $1.5 billion for a wide variety of property types, using her deep market knowledge and business background and skills to deliver efficient and effective legal advice to all of her clients in order to achieve their goals.

Among her recent achievements has been her work as lead of a team representing a regional bank lender in more than 34 real estate loans secured by properties throughout California.