Cushman & Wakefield

Executive Vice Chairman

Marc D. Renard is Executive Vice Chairman at Cushman & Wakefield (C&W). As the leader of one of the nation’s most successful capital market groups, Mr. Renard and his team have closed over 525 transactions with an aggregate value in excess of $37 billion. Mr. Renard has been involved in many of the largest and most complex deals in the Western United States. He has been recognized as C&W’s Top Investment Broker in the Western Region and/or in California for the past 29 years and was the firm’s top producing global capital markets broker in 2013. Mr. Renard serves on the Executive Committee of USC’s Lusk Center for Real Estate and the Policy Advisory Board of the Fisher Center for Real Estate at UC Berkeley.

