Chief Executive Officer

Datex Property Solutions

Mark Sigal is the chief executive of Datex Property Solutions, makers of a real estate business intelligence platform. He has over 30 years of operating experience in a career that includes founding a real estate asset management firm focused on shopping centers, a long career in the tech sector as a founder, operator and investor, including exits to Apple, Intel and IBM. For the past eight years, Sigal has focused on the PropTech sector in his capacity as CEO of Datex and as managing director of BrightStreet Ventures, an early stage investors, whose key investments include Placer.ai.

Rising above in a time of crisis, Sigal and Datex built tools to manage rent relief agreements and payment plans during COVID-19, yielded greater transparency between tenants and landlords, and material structural improvements to the written agreements between parties.