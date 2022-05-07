Mark Sullivan

Vice Chairman, Director, Western Region Lead

Savills

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Since joining Savills in 1986, Mark has been instrumental in driving the growth of the firm. Mark’s commitment to Savills was rewarded when he was appointed to the firm’s national board of directors in 2003. Mark is also now a member of the US Management Board and Chairman of the firm’s Brokerage Committee. As vice chairman and Western Region lead, Mark sets the strategic goals for the firm’s eight West Coast offices. In addition to his strategic leadership role, Mark has an accomplished track record of executing a diverse array of transactions from mid- to large-scale initiatives. In his role as a senior strategist, Mark applies an aggressive negotiating style that achieves results for his clients. He is an active participant in the entire real estate process and as the lead executive, coordinates the overall strategy based on the individual needs of his clients.

