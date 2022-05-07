Director and Design Principal

Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign

Architects

Named by Progressive Architecture as one of the world’s top emerging architects in 1990 — just three years after graduating from Harvard University’s School of Design — Mehrdad Yazdani’s design philosophy is focused on maintaining an environment of exploration, tempered with a realistic sense of each client’s needs and pragmatic details. As a design principal of our national practice and the director of the Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign, he possesses deep experience designing complex design work across the globe. His buildings are responsive to context, climate and culture, while achieving enduring value with a conscientious respect for client budgets and schedules.