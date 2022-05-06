Michael George Headrick

Vice President and District Manager PCL California Buildings – Los Angeles

Mike Headrick has been with PCL Construction since 1997 when he joined as a project engineer following his graduation from University of Minnesota. He excelled at PCL and advanced quickly through the ranks; in 2014, he took over as vice president and district manager of PCL’s Minneapolis region. He found success implementing a client-first approach that resulted in strong relationships with clients across North America, including General Mills, Uponor, University of North Dakota, University of Minnesota, Seagate and multiple Native American tribes.

In 2021, Headrick was tapped to serve as the new district manager for PCL’s California Buildings District - Los Angeles area. He oversees challenging projects requiring coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration and Transportation Security Administration directly relating to PCL’s work at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). He also has extensive experience in the higher education market.