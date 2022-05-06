Chief Financial Officer

BLT Enterprises

Commercial Real Estate Developers

As Chief Financial Officer, Michel Berreitter has played an instrumental role in the growth of BLT Enterprises, a Santa Monica-based, multi-faceted real estate development and investment company over the past decade. Since he joined BLT in 2012, the firm has expanded significantly and more than doubled the value of its total investment in commercial real estate - all under his strategic financial guidance.

With an extensive background in real estate financing, development, sales and management, Berreitter has spearheaded the financial planning and analysis for the firm surrounding acquisitions, dispositions, land development, and ground-up construction. During his tenure with BLT, Michel’s financial acumen, real estate expertise, and vision for the firm he has cultivated with fellow members of the leadership team has allowed the firm to make significant moves, even throughout these unprecedented past two years.